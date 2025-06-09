Ministry announces partial school closures

[ Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Education has announced partial school closures across the country as adverse weather conditions continue to affect several divisions.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro confirmed that all schools in the Western, Central, and Eastern Divisions will remain closed tomorrow, while schools in the Northern Division will stay open.

The decision follows updated situational reports from across the four divisions and consultations with the National Disaster Risk Management Office, as authorities respond to the ongoing impacts of heavy rain and flooding.

According to the latest figures, a total of 1,019 people have been evacuated in affected areas, including 698 in the Western Division, 221 in the Central Division, and 100 in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Several schools in these divisions are currently being used as evacuation centres, limiting their ability to operate as normal.

The Ministry said flooded roads, unsafe crossings, and restricted access routes continue to pose serious safety risks for students and staff.

Parents and guardians have been urged to keep children at home and ensure they do not attempt to cross flooded areas under any circumstances.

Schools in the affected divisions are expected to reopen on Monday, subject to further assessments and official confirmation.

Meanwhile, tertiary institutions have been advised to make independent decisions based on their own risk assessments, including implementing online learning or alternative arrangements where necessary.

The Ministry is also encouraging parents to support learning from home using resources provided by schools, as it continues to monitor the situation and provide updates.