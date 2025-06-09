Nalawa proud despite tough Wai Tui test

[Source: Yadra_Fiji/Facebook]

Fijian singer and paddler Apakuki Nalawa says the Wai Tui International outing in Nadi was a true test of mental strength, as athletes battled both physical fatigue and internal pressure during the demanding races over the weekend.

Nalawa, who was part of Team Yadra, helped his crew secure a second-place finish in the gruelling 24-kilometre race on day one — a result he described as both exhausting and rewarding.

“Exhausted. It’s only day one, but it’s good to get the longest race out of the way. Also good to get a medal.”

He admits the long-distance race pushed competitors into deep mental battles, where emotions often shifted throughout the course.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s always different pockets during the race where you feel positive, and then at times you’re questioning your life decisions and wondering if you made the right choice to join.”

But he said the key to pushing through was mental resilience and teamwork.

“In a team you can’t let everyone down. Everyone is reliant on each other, so that’s what keeps us going. It really tests your mental strength.”

Despite limited preparation time, Nalawa says the team managed to come together in a short four-and-a-half-week build-up, balancing work and personal commitments between Nadi and Suva.

“We’re really blessed that even with our conflicting schedules, we still managed to get at least two weeks of water time together.”

Looking ahead, Team Yadra will shift focus to the sprint events, including the V1 500 metres as well as the V6 500 and 1500-metre races, where they are aiming for another podium finish.