Fiji’s children caught in growing drug crisis: UNICEF

[Photo: FILE]

Children in Fiji are being increasingly drawn into a deepening drug crisis, with UNICEF warning the situation is escalating and could have lasting national consequences.

UNICEF Representative to Fiji, Hamish Young, says drugs are rapidly becoming a widespread threat, fuelled by rising availability, economic hardship, social pressures and a surge in mental health challenges.

He warns this is creating a dangerous and self-reinforcing cycle, where vulnerable children turn to drugs, only to fall deeper into addiction, trauma and psychological harm.

Young says the impact is far-reaching, linking drug exposure to rising violence, exploitation, school dropouts and children being pulled into criminal networks.

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“Some children are not just experimenting, but are being used within drug operations, exposing them to serious harm and long-term consequences.”

Acting Minister for Policing Siromi Turaga says the Government is intensifying efforts through the proposed Counter Narcotics Bureau, targeting drug supply, supporting recovery and strengthening national laws.

He says the response will involve a coordinated, whole-of-nation approach across law enforcement, border agencies and social services.

UNICEF is now calling for urgent, system-wide action, warning that failure to act decisively could cost Fiji an entire generation.