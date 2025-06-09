Market vendors become business owners

Twenty-two women, most of them market vendors, are set to become owners of Suva’s newest cooperative venture.

They gathered today to witness the groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction for their bakery and restaurant.

The Suva Market Inspiring Women Cooperative is funding one-third of the project, with the government covering the remaining cost.

Chair Sofia Talei says it has been nearly two years in the making, and the journey has been worth the sacrifices.

Article continues after advertisement

“With all the sacrifice and contributions by the team we feel very proud and satisfied about how far we have come.”

Department of Cooperatives Director Iosefo Koroidimuri says the project’s success is encouraging government to push for more cooperatives nationwide.

He says initiatives like this are helping strengthen a key economic sector.

This is the first initiative of its kind, and Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says it marks an important step in economic diversification.

“They are now diversifying from just selling in the market to now something bigger and better.”

The members have also completed financial literacy training, which they say has helped their development and prepared them for the new venture.