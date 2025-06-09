Chief calls for open debate on national identity

The Paramount Chief of Lau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara, is calling for an honest and respectful national discussion on Fiji’s identity.

He says the issue should be handled with proper consultation, adding that nationality and ethnicity must be clearly understood. Nationality, he says, belongs to all citizens, while ethnicity reflects culture and heritage.

Ratu Tevita raised concerns about the 2013 Constitution of Fiji, saying the change to “Fijian” as a national identity has created confusion and affected the identity of indigenous iTaukei people.

He suggests two options moving forward: return to “Fiji Islander” as a national identity, or keep “Fijian” only if it is agreed to by the people through proper process.

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Ratu Tevita says Fiji’s diversity is a strength and all ethnic identities must be respected and protected.