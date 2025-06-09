Women urged to turn talents into incomes

[Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

Women entrepreneurs are being encouraged to turn their skills into sustainable income opportunities, as local vendors share their experiences from the recent Westpac Female Founders Market Day in Suva.

For Litia Ranadi, the opportunity was both exciting and educational, noting that the event helped her better manage her business finances, marketing, and products.

Ranadi stressed the importance of remaining proactive, encouraging women to explore creative ways to earn an income.

“Instead of staying idle, we should come up with new ideas to support ourselves and our families, especially through arts and crafts. Women and girls should recognise their talents as a source of income and not rely solely on men.”

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Also taking part in the Market Day was Salote Siganisucu, a teacher who has successfully turned her sewing skills into a steady source of income.

Beyond her business, Siganisucu is also passionate about empowering young people through education. In her Home Economics classes, she encourages students, especially those who may struggle academically, to consider vocational pathways.

Siganisucu produces a range of handmade items, including cushions, cushion covers, pillowcases, and matching bedding sets.

The Westpac Female Founders Market Day continues to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, gain financial skills, and build more resilient livelihoods.