Kulas show fight despite heavy loss

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national women’s side produced a resilient second-half performance but were ultimately outclassed 5-0 by New Zealand in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers semifinal in Hamilton.

The Kulas came under early pressure from the hosts, conceding four first-half goals as New Zealand took control of the match inside the opening 30 minutes.

Despite the difficult start, Fiji showed improved composure after the break, tightening up defensively and limiting further damage against a dominant Football Ferns outfit.

Goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali stood out with a series of crucial saves late in the first half, while defender Unaisi Tuberi led a determined backline effort in the second period.

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New Zealand managed just one goal after halftime, with Fiji’s defence holding firm for long stretches and showing greater organisation against relentless attacks.

While the result ends Fiji’s hopes of reaching the final, the second-half response highlighted the team’s resilience and growth against one of the region’s strongest sides.

New Zealand will now face Papua New Guinea in the final, while Fiji will look to build on the experience gained from the campaign moving forward.