Sabalenka eyes revenge against Zheng in French Open quarter-finals

Aryna Sabalenka. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The French Open quarter-finals start on Tuesday with top seed Aryna Sabalenka facing Zheng Qinwen, who won gold when Roland Garros hosted the tennis tournament at last year’s Paris Olympics.

The defending champions are also in action, with Iga Swiatek taking on Elina Svitolina and Carlos Alcaraz facing Tommy Paul.

TOP WOMEN’S MATCH: ARYNA SABALENKA V ZHENG QINWEN

World number one Sabalenka, yet to drop a set at the French Open this year, looked unstoppable as she weathered first-set pressure against Amanda Anisimova and landed 11 aces to reach the quarter-finals.

But the 27-year-old’s toughest test yet comes from a player the Belarusian defeated the first six times they met.

Chinese eighth seed Zheng Qinwen secured her first win over Sabalenka last month, beating the Belarusian in straight sets at the Italian Open, the first time they played on clay.

Zheng has dropped only one set in reaching the last eight for the first time as she bids for her first Grand Slam title.

TOP MEN’S MATCH: TOMMY PAUL V CARLOS ALCARAZ

Two five-set clashes tested Paul as his French Open campaign got off to a tough start, but the American looked more solid when he beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Paul must overcome defending champion Alcaraz in the quarter-finals to keep his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title alive.

The 12th seed’s source of inspiration to upset the world number two is not one of his two wins over Alcaraz but the latest of his four losses to the Spaniard.

Paul lost in straight sets to the Spaniard at the Paris Olympics last year, but the American did have his moments in the match.

Alcaraz has beaten Paul the last three times they met.

