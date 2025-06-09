Auvray pleased but demands more consistency

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray. [Photo: FILE]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray was satisfied with his side’s strong start but admitted there is still plenty of work to be done following last night’s victory in Melbourne.

The French tactician praised his players for their first-half display, where they controlled possession and converted key chances, but was less impressed with the drop in intensity after the break.

“I liked the first 45. I think we did really well. We should have scored probably one more and made the game easier for us. Second half, I didn’t like it. So we still have work to do.”

Despite the dip in the second half, Auvray was quick to commend his squad for their resilience and effort in securing the result.

“I’m very happy for the players. They deserve that win. They’ve been working hard for so many games, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

The coach confirmed that the focus now shifts immediately to improvement.

Bula FC will look to build on the positive first-half performance as they continue their OFC Pro League.

