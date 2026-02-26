From village dreams to inspiring the next generation

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Ponipate Loganimasi described yesterday’s visit to Vuda District School as a dream come true because it gave him the chance to return to the type of community and school where his own rugby journey began.

Having once stood in the same shoes as the young boys dreaming of stardom, he was deeply moved when the students greeted him with chants of his name.

For Loganimasi, moments like these are a powerful reminder of why he plays the game and the impact rugby can have beyond the field.

“One day I was playing in Labasa and then I saw Jerry Tuwai and Pio Tuwai. I saw them and I was like, man, one day I wanna be like them. And now that I’m at this level and hearing these kids call my name, I know I have achieved my goal.”

The visit also took him back to his own journey from a village schoolboy to professional rugby, and he wanted the students to understand that rugby can open doors to a better future and provide opportunities to support their families.

He encouraged them to always believe in themselves and work hard, reminding them not to be discouraged if someone tells them they cannot achieve their dreams.

Loganimasi hopes his brief interaction with the students would leave a lasting impact and inspire them to chase their goals.

The Drua hold their captain’s run tomorrow ahead of Round Three of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

They face the Hurricanes at 3.35pm with LIVE action on FBC Sports.

