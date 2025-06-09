We will prove critics wrong in drug fight: Tudravu

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Fiji Police Force remains firmly committed to dismantling the illicit drug trade.

Speaking at the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs in Fiji in Lami, facilitated by the Ministry of Policing and Communications, Tudravu said the high number of arrests and drug seizures reflects sustained enforcement efforts.

He welcomed the broader, whole-of-society approach adopted at the forum, saying effective supply reduction requires strong collaboration between law enforcement, security agencies and communities.

“I accept criticism and the things said against us and say thank you. It has made us more determined to prove ourselves through our actions in being aggressive in curbing the illicit drug trade.”

The Commissioner also acknowledged the support of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, confirming joint operational deployments began this month.

