Maharaj pleads not guilty to all her charges

A Suva woman who was allegedly found in a vehicle with illicit substances and a grenade has pleaded not guilty to four drug related charges this morning in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Zoe Maharaj is charged with a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, possession of property believed to be suspected proceeds of crime, possession of breaking implements, and one count of unlawful possession of explosives.

It is alleged that substances discovered inside a vehicle she was in, tested positive for methamphetamine, and an explosive device was also found in her possession.

The Police prosecution states that they do not have further instructions yet as they are still awaiting the qualified military explosive expert for their analysis on the grenade that was also allegedly found in her possession.

The prosecution sought more time to provide the expert report.

Maharaj’s lawyer Isimeli Keteca told the court that his client’s detainment is bordering on constitutional breach as the third and fourth counts are unsubstantiated at this point.

Keteca pushed for bail, however, Magistrate Joseph Daurewa stated that he will exercise caution and will make a decision regarding bail once he has all the necessary information.

The matter will has been adjourned to the 9th of next month for bail hearing.

