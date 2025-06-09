State reviews charges in Vatia drug case

Sixteen accused persons linked to the alleged Vatia drug bust appeared before the High Court sitting in Ba today.

The matter was called before the High Court of Fiji, where State Prosecutor John Rabuku sought additional time to reassess the charges and review evidence gathered by Police before filing formal information.

Rabuku told the court the State is carefully examining which allegations will proceed as substantive offences and which will be pursued as conspiracy charges under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.

He said the review includes determining whether some accused persons may be considered for immunity, whether certain charges need to be amended to align with the evidence, and whether further investigations are required.

The court heard that under the law, conspiracy charges can be laid even if an accused did not physically possess the drugs, but was allegedly involved in planning their importation, transport, transfer or storage.

The State also confirmed that the matter has been structured into three separate cases — one substantive case relating to alleged importation and possession, and two separate cases focused on conspiracy.

Investigations remain ongoing, and the State says its next steps will depend on the outcome of the evidence review.

The case has been adjourned to allow the prosecution time to complete its assessment and determine how it will proceed.

