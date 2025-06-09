Fiji Rugby chair welcomes NFL

Fiji Rugby Union chairman John Sanday. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji Rugby Union chairman John Sanday believes the recent introduction of American football to local communities is a positive step toward expanding opportunities for young athletes.

A development team from NFL Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific is currently touring the country, visiting schools and hosting coaching clinics throughout the week to introduce the sport and develop grassroots interest.

Sanday noted that not every aspiring rugby player will earn a place in the national squad or secure professional contracts overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

With American football sharing several physical and tactical similarities to rugby, he said the sport presents an alternative pathway for young players to pursue their athletic ambitions.

Not everybody is a great rugby player, and not everybody is going to make the Flying Fijians, and maybe someone who has not succeeded in rugby may have potential in one of the greatest sports ever, American Football.”

While awareness of American football in Fiji remains limited, Sanday highlighted that it is among the highest-paying professional sports in the United States.

He encouraged interested youths to take part in the clinics and explore the opportunities the sport may offer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.