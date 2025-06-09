BRED Bank clarifies role in High Court “unexplained wealth” case

[Photo: FILE]

BRED Bank Fiji says its involvement in a major drug-related “unexplained wealth” case before the High Court is strictly limited to holding an account that is now subject to court-issued restraint orders.

The bank confirms it is complying fully with all directives from competent authorities and stresses it is cooperating with law enforcement and regulators as required under Fiji law.

BRED Bank Fiji says, as a licensed financial institution, it operates under strict anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, with internal controls to detect and manage suspicious activity.

Article continues after advertisement

The bank adds it will continue to respect all court processes and remains committed to integrity, transparency and protecting public trust in Fiji’s financial system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.