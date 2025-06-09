Juvenile charged for alleged rape

A 15-year-old juvenile appeared before the Lautoka High Court after being charged with the rape of two overseas volunteers.

It is alleged that on the June 14 last year, the accused unlawfully entered an accommodation home in Sigatoka and raped two women aged 19 and 20 years old.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal trespass and one count of indecently annoying or insulting any person.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is currently on bail under strict conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to next month

