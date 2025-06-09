Hurricanes skipper expecting another Fiji thriller

[Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

Hurricanes skipper Jordie Barrett knows exactly what awaits his side in Fiji: heat, passion and a battle that is likely to go down to the wire.

The Hurricanes captain touched down last night, brimming with excitement ahead of their round two clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, admitting there is something special about playing on Fijian soil.

Barrett says it is always a privilege to be back, even if the conditions quickly remind visitors they are far from home.

“It’s great to be here as always. The fans are great, and as you can tell, I’m sweating already. It’s nice to be over here, and we’ve got a big challenge coming up.”

Tomorrow’s showdown at Churchill Park, a venue Barrett has never played at, adds another layer of intrigue for the All Blacks utility back, who is relishing the atmosphere.

He expects a fierce contest, especially with the Drua’s backline ready to ignite in front of their home crowd.

“Honestly, it’s such a hard challenge, particularly here. I’ve never been to this ground, so it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

History suggests another thriller is on the cards. Barrett recalls both previous encounters in Fiji being decided by a single score, with one win apiece, and expects nothing less this weekend.

With anticipation building, the Hurricanes captain has also thrown a challenge to local supporters to pack the stands and create an unforgettable atmosphere.

The Drua and Hurricanes meet at 3.35pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka. You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

