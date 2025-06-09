Decades of rivalry reaches its peak with launch of Nations Champions

For Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, the upcoming Nations Championship series represents the culmination of a long-standing rivalry between the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and some of rugby’s most renowned Northern Hemisphere nations.

While Fiji has regularly toured Europe and played standalone Test matches during the November internationals and Rugby World Cups, this marks the first time the Flying Fijians will compete in a structured cross-hemisphere championship series against the likes of England, Wale and Scotland.

Speaking during the official launch of the series, Rabuka highlighted the rich history shared between Fiji and these nations over the past four decades, noting the growth of the Flying Fijians on the international stage.

“This isn’t just another tournament, it’s a special and new era for our country, who have been playing these major teams for the past few decades. We are excited for what is to come, and we know our fans in the northern hemisphere will come out in numbers to support the boys.”

The series kicks off on Friday, 4 July, with Fiji taking on Wales in Cardiff.

They will then host England on 11 July before travelling to Edinburgh to face Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on 18 July.

Meanwhile, Fiji currently sits ninth in the World Rugby rankings, ahead of Wales, while England is ranked fifth and Scotland seventh — underlining the competitiveness of the upcoming fixtures.

Historically, Fiji has faced Wales 15 times since their first official Test meeting in 1985, securing two victories — the most famous being the 38–34 Rugby World Cup win in 2007.

Against Scotland, Fiji has recorded two wins in 13 Test meetings.

Since their first clash with England in 1988, the Flying Fijians secured their maiden victory over the English in 2023, a landmark 30–22 win at Twickenham.

The upcoming series now offers Fiji another opportunity to build on that history and further cement their place among rugby’s elite nations.

