First session of caution interview completed for Charlie Charters

Charlie Charters. [Photo: FILE]

The first session of the caution interview for Charlie Charters was completed earlier today and has now been suspended until later this afternoon.

Charters’ lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki, confirmed to FBC News that his client remains in good spirits as the process continues.

Fatiaki indicated that Charters will most likely be held again overnight and is expected to be produced in court on Monday.

At this stage, Charters has not been charged.

FBC News understands that once the caution interview is concluded, FICAC will decide whether to lay charges.

Developments are expected later this afternoon following the continuation of the interview.

It’s also been reported that the Judicial Services Commission will meet today to discuss the latest developments at FICAC.

FBC News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

