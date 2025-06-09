PM urges public to abide by law following officer’s death

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging the public to respect the rule of law following confirmation that there were indications of foul play in the death of a police officer whose body was found in Lami last Sunday.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu had earlier confirmed that a post-mortem examination conducted on the officer revealed signs suggesting the possibility of foul play.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

Speaking to FBC news, Rabuka expressed confidence in officers tasked with the investigation.

He is urging the public to abide by the law.

Rabuka says he is also confident that police will provide proper recommendations on how to counter activities directed against them as a law enforcement agency.

“Abide by the law. And to the executors of the duties of law enforcement, I trust them… and I have confidence in them to come up with a proper recommendation on how we counter… these activities that are being directed against law enforcement agencies.”

Police have yet to release further details as investigations continue.

Twenty four year old Constable Peni Racagi officially became a member of the Fiji Police Force in 2022 and was approaching his fourth year in the force.

