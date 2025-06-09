Six-week blow for Drua co-captain

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has confirmed co-captain Temo Mayanavanua will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury.

The influential lock suffered the setback recently, dealing a blow to the Drua’s leadership group early in the campaign.

His absence will be felt both on the field and within the team environment, where he plays a key role in setting standards.

Jackson says the injury is not as severe as initially feared, but the co-captain will still require time to recover.

“It’s probably around six weeks with a knee injury. It’s not quite as bad as we first thought, which is positive, but he’s a massive loss for us and for him as well. I mean, he leads our team very well and he’s super committed to getting back on the field, so six weeks at this stage.”

Mayanavanua has been a cornerstone of the Drua’s forward pack, bringing physicality at set-piece time and authority around the park.

As co-captain, his leadership has been instrumental in guiding the squad through tight contests.

While the setback is significant, there is confidence within the camp that he will approach his rehabilitation with determination.

For now, the Drua will look to their depth to step up as they aim to maintain momentum in the coming rounds.

Also out due to a hip injury is Ponipate Loganimasi.

Meanwhile, the Drua are set to meet the Hurricanes in round three of the competition on Saturday.

They meet at 3.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

