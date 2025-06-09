Ba Town Council workers secure three-year deal

[Photo: FILE]

An agreement has been reached to provide cost of living adjustment payments to Ba Town Council workers for the next three years, following negotiations between the Council and the National Union of Workers.

The NUW, an affiliate of the Fiji Trades Union Congress, successfully negotiated the payments on behalf of council employees after discussions with the employer reached a deadlock.

The breakthrough came after intervention by Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Minister Agni Deo Singh, who stepped in to facilitate dialogue between the two parties.

He urged both sides to engage in good faith negotiations to prevent further escalation and to maintain industrial harmony.

Singh describes the outcome as a positive result achieved through constructive discussions.

He says the agreement strikes a balance between safeguarding workers’ welfare and ensuring the operational capacity of the Council is maintained.

Under the agreement, COLA payments for 2024 will be made in three tranches. The first payment is due on or before Easter, the second by July 31, and the third by October 10.

For 2025, the payments will be made in two tranches, with the first to be paid before Christmas and the second scheduled for mid-March.

The COLA adjustment for 2026 will take effect from January 1, 2026.

Singh acknowledges the efforts of both council management and the union in reaching an amicable settlement, noting that the agreement underscores the importance of continued engagement and cooperation in maintaining stable industrial relations.

He added that the outcome highlights the value of social dialogue in resolving workplace matters in a fair and orderly manner.

