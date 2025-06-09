Losing quality players isn’t ideal: Jackson

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson. [Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has heaped praise on forwards Elia Canakaivata and winger Ponipate Loganimasi, who are bound for Sale Sharks after the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The duo’s move overseas is a significant loss for the Drua, who have relied on their physicality and work rate.

However, Jackson believes their departure is also a testament to the club’s growing reputation for developing world-class talent.

He says while the team would have loved to retain both players, their progression to a top European side reflects the pathway the Drua are building.

“Elia has been unbelievable. I think his commitment and his age, he deserves to go overseas, and we’ve obviously been losing quality players, so that’s not ideal. I know the Sale Sharks are a good team, and he’ll be great over there. Poni, yep, he’s obviously going too. It’s a shame he’s only been here for one year and moved on, but he’s made his decision to go over there. It would have been nice to keep them both, but they’ve moved on to another place.”

Jackson reiterated that while losing key players is never easy, the club takes pride in seeing its athletes earn international opportunities.

Canakaivata’s consistency and maturity beyond his years have made him one of the Drua’s most dependable forwards, while Loganimasi’s impact in just a single season highlighted his immense potential.

Meanwhile, Canakaivata will start at number 8 on Saturday against the Hurricanes, while Loganimasi has been sidelined for a hip injury.

The Drua and Hurricanes will meet at 3.35pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

