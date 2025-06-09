Police urge cooperation after Nadi arrest

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has called on the public to cooperate with law enforcement following a viral video showing a tense arrest in Nadi yesterday.

Two officers on beat patrol approached two men acting suspiciously, leading to one fleeing the scene.

The remaining suspect, allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, refused to cooperate, resulting in a confrontation captured on video.

Tudravu says the footage highlights the challenges officers face when suspects resist arrest.

He emphasised that while police are trained to use reasonable force, circumstances sometimes require swift action to restrain individuals.

The Commissioner reminded the public that officers who misuse their authority face legal consequences, and urged people to cooperate with police to prevent escalation and ensure their own safety.

