Temporary pharmacy closes service gap at Lautoka Hospital

A temporary built-in pharmacy has officially opened at Lautoka Hospital today, bringing much-needed relief to patients who previously had to travel to external pharmacies to access their prescribed medicines.

The development comes in response to Aspen Medical’s closure of its outpatient pharmacy services, which forced patients to turn to private pharmacies for their medication, increasing both their financial burden and travel time.

Valued at close to $30,000, the temporary facility is expected to significantly ease this burden by allowing patients to conveniently collect their prescribed medicines immediately after their medical consultations, restoring a more seamless healthcare process.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, while officiating at the opening, revealed that pharmacies across Lautoka dispensed nearly 8,000 prescriptions originating from Aspen Lautoka Hospital between September last year and late January this year, underscoring the urgent need for the temporary facility.

“The data clearly shows that in the few months that the service was closed in Aspen Lautoka Hospital, there was an increase in the number of prescriptions from here to the private sector, and that is why it is only fair that we as government ensure that there’s some continuity in service.”

Dr. Lalabalavu said the establishment of the pharmacy will benefit not only Lautoka residents but also people from across the wider Western Division who travel to Lautoka Hospital for treatment.

While acknowledging delays in strengthening healthcare access for Fijians, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing critical service delivery gaps, describing today’s opening as a clear demonstration of that commitment.

