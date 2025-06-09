TD09F to become cyclone: heavy rain and strong wind alert issued

{File Photo}

Tropical Disturbance TD09F, currently situated near Vanuatu is intensifying and is highly likely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

Although the system is not expected to make a direct hit on Fiji, it is forecast to pass southwest of the group between Saturday and Sunday, bringing significant weather conditions.

A Heavy Rain Alert and Strong Wind Alert are now in effect for the Western Division and Kadavu. Northwesterly winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour are expected to strengthen from Saturday, with heavier gusts possible in squally conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities warn of significant impacts, including flash flooding, river flooding, and potential infrastructure damage.

Strong winds could snap tree branches, damage power lines, and cause structural damage to older or lightly built corrugated iron and timber homes, as well as other exposed structures.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says it is closely monitoring the system and will issue updated forecasts and warnings as the situation develops.

Residents in affected areas are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.