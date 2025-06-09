Review of National Ageing Policy launched after 10 year gap

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

Following a lapse of 10 years, the National Council for Older Persons together with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social protection have launched the review for the National Ageing Policy.

The soft launch marks the beginning of a policy review that will strengthen support for older Fijians.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the policy is vital for the nation as older persons face challenges beyond abuse, including health, access to age-friendly services and mental health support.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says the review would help the country address the growing needs of older persons.

“Having a national ageing policy will ensure that as a nation, we are paying attention to the demographics and growing needs of our ageing population and have a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to ensuring care, inclusion and active participation of our older persons in our society.”

Independent member of the National Council for Older Persons, Cema Bolabola, said the policy must ensure inclusivity and quality.

“We should be looking at the policy very broadly to ensure that our programs are inclusive and at the same time all the government activities and even activities provided in families and care and everything is not only inclusive but of good quality and meets the needs of the older persons.”

The review will commence with Phase 1 of the consultations beginning today till the 27th of February, while nationwide consultations will begin from March, covering all four divisions in 15 districts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.