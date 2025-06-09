Minister warns Council CEOs about their performance

Local Government Minister Maci Nalumisa. [Photo: FILE]

Local Government Minister Maci Nalumisa did not mince his words when he told all municipal council Chief Executive Officers that their performance must be measurable and accountable.

Nalumisa thanked councils that have implemented the Return and Earn scheme, describing solid waste as a pressing challenge for the country.

He urged CEOs who have yet to adopt the initiative, to move quickly.

The Minister reminded the CEOs that they are responsible for operational delivery and implementing approved strategies.

“Whatever missions, whatever strategies that are put in place that have been discussed and approved at what level, it’s your duty as a chief executive officer of that institution to ensure that you facilitate.”

Nalumisa also stressed the importance of doing monthly and quarterly performance reviews.

“I always have this statement in mind that a good leader is a leader who can measure his or her performance. If you can measure your performance, then you are not a good leader.”

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma reinforced the message, saying councils must uphold strong governance and proper management of public funds.

“CEOs, acting CEOs here today, councils obviously are the closest to the people and your performance has a direct impact on public confidence in the work that public offices do.”

Nalumisa and Sharma believe governance must be strengthened, performance must be measured, and councils should deliver.

