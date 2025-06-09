Licence breach blamed for serious Lakeba crash

The Land Transport Authority has issued a strong warning to drivers following a serious crash in Lakeba that has left one passenger in critical condition.

The accident occurred along the uphill stretch of Tabusue, where a truck carrying 15 passengers veered off the road and crashed into a ditch.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa said preliminary investigations reveal the driver held a Group two automatic licence with Condition seven, restricting him to operating automatic vehicles only.

He adds despite this, the driver was operating a manual transmission truck at the time of the crash.

“Initial assessments suggest that while attempting to change gears while driving uphill, the driver failed to maintain proper control of the vehicle, resulting in the crash.”

He stresses that licence classes and conditions are not optional requirements, but critical safety measures designed to ensure drivers have the proper training, skills and competence to handle specific vehicles particularly heavy and manual transmission trucks.

“Driving outside your licence class puts not only your life at risk but also the lives of your passengers and other road users.”

Rokosawa said the incident underscores the serious consequences of non-compliance and is reinforcing its message that holding a valid licence does not grant permission to operate all vehicle types.

