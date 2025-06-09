Maritime borders identified as major entry point for drugs

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s vast maritime borders are increasingly being exploited by drug traffickers, with authorities warning that large quantities of illicit substances are entering the country by sea.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku highlighted this at the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs, where recent cases involving vessels allegedly carrying drugs that were able to dock locally.

He claims maritime smuggling presents a greater threat than air freight because drugs can be transported in bulk quantities.

Rabuku adds that freight consignments typically involve smaller packages, while maritime routes allow traffickers to move drugs in tonnes.

“Freight, you’re bringing drugs in all in gauges because it has come in small packets and come through, you know, airline cargo or small cargoes. But by sea, we’re seeing drugs coming in tons now”

He also pointed to gaps in surveillance capability, stating there is currently no continuous 24-hour monitoring across Fiji’s maritime domain.

He stressed that improved maritime surveillance is critical to preventing future incidents.

Authorities say discussions on strengthening border monitoring have been ongoing for several years, with calls for greater investment in maritime security infrastructure.

