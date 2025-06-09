Fiji 7s standards unchanged ahead of Vancouver

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team continues to raise its intensity as preparations build toward the Vancouver and New York legs of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Training sessions have remained demanding, with a strong emphasis on both physical conditioning and spiritual focus as the squad looks to maintain momentum on the world stage.

Winger Viwa Naduvalo says the approach has not shifted despite moving into a new phase of the series.

“Preparation for Vancouver is the same as the past tournaments, nothing has changed.”

He credits head coach Osea Kolinisau for ensuring standards remain high across every session.

“Coach Kolinisau always pushes us not to drop the standard. From the past tournaments to the next two in Vancouver and New York, it hasn’t dropped.”

Naduvalo added that the squad continues to challenge itself daily.

“Preparation continues and our training keeps intensifying both spiritually and physically. I’m grateful to coach for always motivating us to go one step further.”

Fiji will be aiming to carry that consistency into the crucial North American leg of the series.

