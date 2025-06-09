New nutrition survey to address rising child health concerns

[File Photo]

Fiji is facing a serious childhood malnutrition crisis, with 63 percent of children under the age of five affected.

National Food and Nutrition Centre Manager Kriti Prasad says the problem goes beyond stunting to include anemia and other nutrient deficiencies, highlighting serious challenges in child health.

The 2015 National Nutrition Survey identifies a lack of exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months as a primary cause of poor nutrition, as infants miss essential nutrients when other foods are introduced too early.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says the survey is conducted at ten-year intervals, and the next one will help track ongoing issues and inform policies to address malnutrition.

“So it’s a random selection, our National Nutrition Survey. It’s done every 10 years. The last one was done in 2015, and this year we are working on it. Currently, we have launched our national STEP survey, which has also provided us with some information when it comes to the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.”

Prasad says that when children start eating solid foods, many are given meals that are either the wrong consistency or lack variety, which can lead to underweight, overweight, or obesity.

UNICEF Pacific Manager for Nutrition, Penjani Kamudoni, says they are working with the Ministry of Health to deliver programs.

“UNICEF broadly supports these kinds of initiatives. We are also working with the Ministry to scale up care for children who have acute malnutrition and are underweight, so that their condition does not deteriorate further.”

Experts say addressing these issues requires better feeding practices, improved access to nutritious foods, and public awareness campaigns to promote healthier diets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.