Validation workshop advances review of key land laws

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources convened an External Validation Workshop to progress the review of the State Lands Act 1945 and the Land Use Act 2010.

The workshop was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Opening the session, Deputy Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Timoci Samisoni highlighted the importance of stakeholder participation in shaping the future of Fiji’s land-use framework.

He told participants that their diverse perspectives would help ensure the revised legislation is practical, strategically sound and aligned with national priorities and community needs.

Samisoni notes that nationwide consultations were conducted from late November last year through to last month, spanning all four Divisions. These consultations engaged government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and leaseholders.

The legislative review was carried out in collaboration with the Fiji Law Reform Commission, with findings compiled by the respective part-time Commissioners for the two Acts.

The Ministry has indicated its agreement with the Commission’s report and recommendations.

The Ministry said the review’s findings will form the foundation of a strengthened legislative and policy framework, ensuring closer alignment with national development goals and supporting a more effective, transparent and resilient land governance system for Fiji.

