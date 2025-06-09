Charters seeks court approval to travel abroad for work

A bail variation application has been filed on behalf of Charlie Charters seeking permission to travel to Australia for employment purposes.

The matter was called this afternoon, where the defence formally sought orders to allow Charters to leave the country.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is opposing the application and has sought time to file its objections.

The court has directed FICAC to file and serve its response by the 2nd of next month.

The substantive matter will also be called at 2:30pm on March 2nd for the second phase of disclosures.

The bail variation hearing is scheduled for March 3rd at 10:30am, with a ruling expected on March 4th.

