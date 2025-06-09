PM questions verification of whistleblowers amid policy debate

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says careful consideration is needed before any whistleblower policy is developed for the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Responding to questions from the media, Rabuka raised concerns about how authorities would determine whether a whistleblower is genuine and whether the information provided is factual.

He says these issues must be addressed before formulating any policy framework on whistleblowing.

When questioned about his stance on truth and transparency, the Prime Minister said the concept of truth can be subjective depending on who presents the information.

Rabuka stressed that individuals who claim to be presenting the truth must be prepared to defend their statements.

“I stand for the truth being told, and if you stand by something you believe to be the truth, you have to defend your statement. It comes back to who is conveying the idea which they believe is the truth… The onus of proof will be on whoever is saying what is purported to be the truth.”

The comments come amid ongoing public discussion about whistleblower protections and accountability processes, and the recent issue surrounding former journalist Charlie Charters.

