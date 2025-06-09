Nausori Town Council sees progress in arrears collection

[Photo: FILE]

The Nausori Town Council says its push to recover outstanding rates and service fees is beginning to show results.

Acting Chief Executive, Rajesh Kumar, says rate arrears currently stand at about $2 million, while garbage collection arrears total $1.33 million, bringing the combined figure to roughly $3.33 million.

He says this is down from more than $4 million in previous years.

Kumar says improved oversight through MYOB, combined with structured payment plans and closer follow-ups by finance staff, has contributed to better recovery outcomes.

Before I joined, it was more than $4 million. Last financial year, our target of rate collections was $1.4 million, and we managed to collect $1.6 million. So, it looks like the mindset of the rate payers is changing

However, he says challenges remain.

“Some of the challenges that we have faced is when the owners of these properties are abroad, and some have passed on, or whenever there is a dispute, a family dispute, usually between people. These are some of the challenges that we are facing. So, in terms of the recovery, Surrey Town Council is doing quite well as far as our financial targets are concerned.”

Despite these obstacles, the council says the collections are improving, and efforts to reduce arrears will remain a priority as it works to strengthen its financial standing.

