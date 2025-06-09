Commissioner vows justice for fallen officer

The Police Chief has issued a stark warning to those responsible for the death of a young officer in Lami saying that they will face the full consequences of their unlawful actions.

The body of 24-year-old Constable Peni Racagi who was on duty at Lami Police Station on Saturday night was discovered floating near the Lami Oceania Wesley Church early Sunday morning.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says a post-mortem examination has since confirmed elements of foul play.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support and condolences from the public to the family of the fallen officer.

Tudravu confirms that the Divisional Crime Officer Southern is leading a dedicated investigation team tasked with piecing together the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

“They are in the process of gathering information to establish the circumstances surrounding what actually transpired leading to the officer’s death and the motive. They are putting together the timeline of events from when he was last seen to the time the report was received on Sunday morning”

Tudravu is also urging the public to allow investigators to do their work amid rising speculation online.

“I plead with members of the public to trust the process of investigation and avoid spreading misinformation that will only create unnecessary panic. I have directed the investigation team to have an open mind and to be guided by the principles and processes of conducting investigations. I have also directed that all available resources and assistance be rendered to the investigation team.”

The Commissioner also addressed questions regarding possible links to drug-related operations.

He confirms that the late constable had participated in recent operations in Delainavesi where three homes were raided but says that no formal complaints or threats had been reported in relation to the operations.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or movement between Lami Town and the Lami Police Station between 7pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday to contact the Divisional Crime Officer Southern on 9905 883.

Tudravu stresses that the Force is committed to a thorough and professional investigation, leaving no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.