Bula FC fall to Vanuatu United in rematch

Extra Bula FC suffered a 2–0 defeat to Vanuatu United in their Circuit Three clash of the OFC Pro League, as the visitors gained the upper hand in a rematch following their 2–2 draw in Circuit One.

The two sides had previously shared the points earlier in the competition, but this time Vanuatu United proved more clinical in front of goal.

Alex Saniel opened the scoring in the 43rd minute to give Vanuatu United a crucial lead heading into halftime. The goal shifted momentum in favour of the opposition after what had been a tightly contested opening half.

Vanuatu United extended their advantage in the 59th minute through Kathy Iamak, putting Bula FC under increasing pressure as they searched for a way back into the match.

Despite pushing forward in the closing stages, Bula FC were unable to break down Vanuatu United’s defence, with the visitors managing the game well to secure all three points.

The result marks a setback for Bula FC in Circuit Three as they look to regroup and regain momentum in the OFC Pro League campaign.

Bula FC will take on Hekari United next Wednesday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

