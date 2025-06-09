Bail granted to murder accused with Nakasi ban

Former Corrections Officer Epeli Laqeni, who allegedly murdered his de facto partner in Nakasi last year, has been released on bail by the Suva High Court.

Judge Justice Usaia Ratuvili noted the submissions by both state and defense counsels.

Laqeni’s counsel had made bail application on the grounds that his client needs to undergo surgery and faces the risk of permanent disability if the treatment is delayed.

Article continues after advertisement

This was strongly objected by the state counsel.

While releasing Laqeni on bail Justice Ratuvili said that the accused does not have a history of absconding as he is a first offender.

Laqeni has been released on $5000 non cash bail with two sureties.

He has been ordered to report to Valelevu Police Station every Sunday.

Laqeni has also been ordered not to set foot in Nakasi.

A stop departure has been issued against him and his sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th March

Laqeni is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that he murdered his de facto partner in Nakasi between 3 and 5 September last year.

He was arrested on September 5th and later admitted to CWM Hospital for injuries allegedly sustained during the incident.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.