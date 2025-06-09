Rabuka signals Saukuru should stand down

PM Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru (right). [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has delivered his strongest indication yet that Sports Minister Jese Saukuru should voluntarily stand aside as investigations intensify into the Fiji Sports Council travel controversy.

The issue centres on the alleged use of a Fiji Sports Council contra arrangement with Fiji Airways to facilitate travel for Saukuru’s wife to New Zealand.

When questioned, the Prime Minister confirmed he had already advised Saukuru not to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

But he went further, pointedly referencing the precedent set by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, who voluntarily stepped down while under investigation last year.

When pressed directly on whether he was recommending Saukuru follow suit, Rabuka says it looks like the right option.

“Well, as a mature Member of Parliament, having been in now, going into his second term, hopefully he will realise that that might be the better option for all of us.”

The Prime Minister stopped short of issuing a direct order.

Meanwhile, Saukuru has already publicly admitted to using the contra and had also stated he can pay it back.

