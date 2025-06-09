Leptospirosis risk forces closure of Colo-i-Suva forest park pools

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Health has advised the public to avoid the Colo-i-Suva Forest Park area and swimming in the forest pools until further notice due to the risk of leptospirosis following recent cases.

This advisory comes after one confirmed death and two suspected leptospirosis cases are currently under investigation at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Assistant Health Minister, Penioni Ravunawa, warns that heavy rainfall can contaminate river and pool waters, making them unsafe for swimming.

He is urging the public to be vigilant and monitor for signs and symptoms of leptospirosis, which include fever, headache, muscle pain, red eyes, vomiting, and yellowing of the eyes or skin.

Ravunawa emphasized the importance of seeking early screening and prompt medical attention at the nearest health facility if any symptoms do appear.

