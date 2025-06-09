Sharks confirm Loganimasi’s signing

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and FIJI Water Flying Fijians winger Ponipate Loganimasi. [Photo: FILE]

English Premiership club Sale Sharks have confirmed the signing of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and FIJI Water Flying Fijians winger Ponipate Loganimasi on a two-year deal starting in the 2026/27 season.

The 27-year-old won silver with the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s at the 2024 Summer Olympics before switching to the 15-a-side game.

He made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring two tries in the Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan in September last year, going on to earn seven more Test caps.

At club level, Loganimasi scored six tries in 12 appearances in his debut Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season for the Drua last year.

He says the move will be his first experience playing outside Fiji, and he is looking forward to testing himself in a new competition.

Loganimasi adds he is excited about linking up with England playmaker George Ford, saying it will be “brilliant” to play alongside him.

Sharks Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson describes Loganimasi as the definition of a Flying Fijian, highlighting his speed, aerial ability and attacking threat.

Sale previously signed former Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu, who later moved on after an injury-hit spell.

Loganimasi becomes the latest Paris Olympian to secure a northern hemisphere contract, underlining the growing demand for Fijian talent abroad.

