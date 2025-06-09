Navosa highlands powered up at last

People living in Navatusila and Magodro in the highlands of Ba and Navosa are celebrating the commissioning of the $5.4 million Navatusila Grid Extension Project, a development residents say answers years of prayers for reliable electricity.

The fully funded government project which directly benefits 407 households and approximately 2,035 people, marks a significant milestone in Government’s push for inclusive development and equal access to essential services.

Nabutautau villager Adi Kaveni Salaivalu says the project is a dream come true for families in the area, saying access to electricity will make daily life easier.

Article continues after advertisement

“This project has significantly transformed our lives, including those of our families and communities. Previously, the roads were very dark, but this electrification initiative has illuminated our homes and lives. For our students, who return home every Friday and head back to school on Sunday, having electricity has made washing uniforms and clothes much easier. The change from then to now has been remarkable. For women, we now have electric stoves, making cooking and baking much simpler. We are incredibly grateful to the government for this opportunity, especially as we live in the interior and highlands.”

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project represents a total government investment of $5.4 million in grid extension and wiring, with an additional $300,000 allocated specifically for house wiring to ensure safe and reliable electricity connections.

The project which began implementation in 2023 now provides reliable power for lighting, household appliances, income-generating activities and improved overall wellbeing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.