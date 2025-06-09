Calls grow for drug rehabilitation centres as cases surge

[Photo: FILE]

Drug-related crimes now account for the majority of offences within the prison system, says Fiji Corrections Service Director of Training and Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent Isireli Dausiga.

SSP Dausiga reveals that 60 per cent of all offences are drug-related, and while some inmates are convicted for drug possession and trafficking, others commit crimes while under the influence of illicit substances.

“We need a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and drug users. There is a talk to build a drug rehabilitation centre, one in the Western Division and one in the Northern Division, just to deal with drug offences or drug-related issues.”

He admitted that many prison facilities were constructed during the colonial era and were not originally designed with rehabilitation in mind.

The facilities that we have are colonial, and it is a prison. It was made to be a prison. It will always be a prison. But we are working with partners, development partners, to rebuild a new prison in Naboro and close the one in Suva prison for rehabilitation purposes.

Villages and traditional leaders are also taking direct, firm action to remove individuals involved in drug cultivation and trafficking.

