Nasova set to debut against Hurricanes

Flying winger Joji Nasova is set to ignite Lautoka as he prepares to make his debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Hurricanes in Round Three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The electric outside back has been handed the number 14 jersey in what shapes as a high-tempo clash, giving Drua fans a fresh attacking weapon out wide as the side looks to build momentum early in the season.

Nasova’s inclusion headlines several key combinations in the matchday 23, with captain Frank Lomani steering the side from halfback and young flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula continuing at pivot.

Coach Glen Jackson describes Nasova as a quality player and a quality man.

“So he’s been really good around his transition, obviously, from sevens into the fly free genes. So he’ll go on the wing and we’re excited to obviously see him perform.”

The midfield pairing of Isikeli Rabitu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre remains intact, while Ilaisa Droasese anchors the backfield at fullback.

Epeli Momo completes the back three on the left wing.

Up front, Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Mesake Doge anchor the scrum, with Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila in the engine room.

The loose forward trio of Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray and Elia Canakaivata will be tasked with matching the Hurricanes’ physical edge at the breakdown and in contact.

The bench also packs serious firepower.

Hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua and prop Emosi Tuqiri bring energy to the front row, while veteran Peni Ravai adds experience and stability when injected.

Vilive Miramira provides size in the second row, and dynamic loose forward Kitione Salawa offers impact around the park.

In the backs, Isoa Tuwai and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa cover the halves with tempo and game management, while Inia Tabuavou adds midfield spark and versatility late in the contest.

The Drua and Hurricanes have met four times before with the Drua only winning 1 match which was played in Suva three years ago.

They meet at 3.35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.