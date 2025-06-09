Police pledge full probe into constable’s death

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force has pledged a thorough investigation into the death of Police Constable Peni Racagi, assuring the public that the case will not become another unresolved cold case.

The body of the 24-year-old Constable who was on duty at Lami Police Station on Saturday night was discovered floating near the Lami Oceania Wesley Church early Sunday morning.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the investigation team is actively pursuing new leads and taking all information seriously.

“There is information that is coming up. They are taking the information seriously, and the line of investigation is heading in that direction. That is why I’m calling for the members of the public to support us if they have information in regards to that.”

Tudravu says they are focusing on providing the necessary equipment and support to ensure officers can carry out their roles safely.

“What I’m doing for us, the leadership up at headquarters, is just to provide the necessary equipment that can assist them whilst they carry out their routine roles in the various stations that they are in.”

The Commissioner also reiterated that while the life of a police officer carries unavoidable risks, the force is committed to ensuring both public safety and the welfare of its officers, while holding those responsible for criminal acts accountable.

