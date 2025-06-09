TISA Insurance Backs 2026 WIN Convention

[Photo: MOLLYN NAKABEA]

TISA Insurance, formerly Capital Insurance, has signed a partnership with the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council in support of the 2026 ‘Women Invigorating the Nation’ Convention.

TISA Insurance Chief Executive Officer David Chan reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment.

“When women participate fully in the economy, businesses perform better, families are more secure, and communities are stronger.”

Article continues after advertisement

TISA Insurance will provide platinum sponsorship and serve as an exclusive supporting partner of the convention’s signature networking session.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chair Jyoti Maharaj says the partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in women and strengthening the economy.

“Guided by our 2026 theme, Give to Gain, Investing in Women, Transform Our Future, this partnership marks the beginning of a valued collaboration as we work together to deliver a convention that shapes leaders, strengthens enterprises and drives sustainable, lasting progress.”

The WIN Convention is a national platform for advancing women’s leadership and economic participation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.