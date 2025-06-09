JSC to make recommendations to President following emergency meeting

[File Photo]

The Judicial Services Commission convened this afternoon to consider a number of pressing matters relating to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Following the meeting JSC Secretary, Tomasi Bainivalu, says these matters relate to the recent decision of Justice Tuiqereqere of HBJ05 of 2025 dated 2 February this year, issues concerning the allegations by the whistleblowe,r which was received by the JSC on Wednesday and the arrest of Charlie Charters by FICAC.

He says following careful and extensive deliberations, the Commission resolved to make certain recommendations to the President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, following consultation with Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Bainivalu says these recommendations will be formally transmitted to the Office of the President by the close of business tomorrow.

The Secretary says the Commission acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the public.

He adds that in addressing these matters, however, the JSC remains firmly guided by its constitutional mandate, and that is to uphold the rule of law, safeguard the integrity of the judiciary, and preserve the independence of judicial institutions.

