Auvray rues missed chances after Bula FC defeat

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray. [Photo: FILE]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says missed opportunities cost his side dearly in their latest loss, describing the result as one of frustration rather than poor performance.

Speaking after the match, Auvray revealed his team created numerous clear-cut chances but failed to convert, while their opponents were clinical in front of goal.

“It’s an easy one. Eleven clear chances, no goal. The opponent had three chances and scored two.”

Despite the defeat, Auvray believes the overall structure and attacking build-up were positive, stressing that chance creation was not the issue.

“We basically do everything right, and then we just have to put the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately, the staff cannot do much for this because we create real, proper, clear chances.”

The French coach admitted he may have over-adjusted tactically in pursuit of victory, taking responsibility for altering the team’s structure late in the game.

“I’m someone who is very patient with what we’re doing with the players, and I should have stuck to what we were doing. If it doesn’t work today, it will work tomorrow.”

“I could probably take some responsibility for trying to change our structure to try to win the game because it seemed obvious that we should have won.”

Auvray maintained that with eleven clear opportunities created, the outcome should have been different.

Bula FC will now look to regroup and sharpen their finishing as they prepare for their next fixture on Wednesday against Hekari United.

