Naivalurua assures justice for fallen officer

[File Photo]

Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua has assured the public that those responsible for the death of a young police officer will be identified and face the full brunt of the law.

While opening the National Talanoa Session on Responding to Illicit Drugs, Naivalurua paid tribute to 25-year-old Constable Peniasi Racagi, who died while on active duty earlier this week at Lami Police Station.

A minute of silence was observed during the event in honour of the officer.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua says the Fiji Police Force is conducting a thorough and professional investigation, with all lawful resources being deployed.

He stressed that justice is owed to the officer’s family, colleagues and the people of Fiji.

The minister also acknowledged frontline officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, border agencies and enforcement authorities for their continued efforts in combating illicit drugs.

Naivalurua says the officer’s sacrifice should strengthen national resolve to curb drug cultivation and trafficking, describing the fight against illicit drugs as a shared responsibility across government and communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.